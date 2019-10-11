Exclusive: The 'Detective' Behind The Coleen Rooney / Rebekah Vardy Drama Speaks Out

Rex Coleen Rooney (front) and Rebekah Vardy

Coleen was immediately hailed a super sleuth on Twitter and the hashtag #WagathaChristie began trending, but the footballer’s wife had a man she had never even met to thank for helping her get to the bottom of things. Back in January, Coleen claimed someone was behind leaking a fake tabloid story about her being involved in a car crash.

Her tweets prompted Dave to respond, suggesting a way she could catch the culprit. “Make a false story tell people different things see which one comes out = find the culprit,” he tweeted.

Make a false story tell ppl different things see which 1 comes out = find the culprit — dave (@dbuzz89) January 27, 2019

Talking exclusively to HuffPost UK, Dave says he’d forgotten all about the advice he’d given Coleen at the start of the year. “Looking back, as it’s been nine months now, I never really thought much of it,” he tells us. The joiner was at work when the story broke, but didn’t click that he might have played a part in the drama that had the whole country talking, until his phone began to go wild. “I saw my Twitter and thousands of people were thanking me and texting saying ‘that’s the greatest assist the Rooneys have ever had’,” he explains. “My phone is still going crazy now. It’s had over half a million activities.”

