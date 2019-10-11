While some attendees are still recovering from this year’s Glastonbury, festival organisers have already confirmed the first act on the line-up for next year’s event.

On Thursday morning, a Glastonbury spokesperson confirmed that Diana Ross would be taking to the Pyramid Stage for the first time.

The legendary diva will be performing in the Sunday afternoon “legends” slot, following in the footsteps of acts like Dolly Parton, the late Sir Bruce Forsyth and, of course, this year’s performer Kylie Minogue.