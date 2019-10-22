I Didn’t Change A Nappy In The First 3 Weeks Of My Baby’s Life – No Mother Should

Natalie_ via Getty Images

When my daughter was born, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. I’d never even held a newborn baby before she was placed into my arms, six hours after going into labour, let alone been responsible for one. And as for nappies? I had no idea. Thankfully, my husband was a ‘hands-on dad’ – very hands-on. So much so, that I didn’t change a single nappy for the first three weeks of my baby’s life. I was too busy... oh, you know, recovering from birth and keeping her alive by feeding her. And it wasn’t just helpful, but a matter of survival. I couldn’t move around easily, for a start – after a third-degree tear and stitches, the idea of walking up the stairs to get to the changing mat was unpalatable, to say the least. But it also made me feel supported. It took the pressure off. It was far less lonely than it might have been, doing it all by myself – because we were a team.

When he went back to work, though, it was a shock to the system. I suddenly found myself having to learn all about wipes and creams and the fiddly sticky tabs at the sides; not to mention how to stop your tiny infant from weeing all over themselves, or somehow – somehow – in your face. But it made me appreciate how good it felt to share the mundane routine of looking after a small baby in those first few weeks, while he was there: the constant washing and feeding and changing and clearing up. Because, truth be told, maternity leave can be boring, as much as it can be rewarding. So it makes for sobering reading to discover that a study has found mums have lower happiness levels and are more stressed compared to dads. Researchers say these differences may come down to how and when childcare activities are split between parents: dads tend to do more weekend, recreational activities with their kids, while mothers are more likely to do childcare activities that produce more stress, such as nappy changing – and be on their own doing it. If you ask me, hands-on dadding is both the right and the best way to make for two happy parents. So, how to reverse this trend – and make mums happier?