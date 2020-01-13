Diego The Tortoise’s Sex Drive Saved His Species From Extinction. Now He's Retiring

A libidinous 100-year-old tortoise called Diego is to return to the wild after being celebrated for saving his species from extinction. In the 1960s, Diego was recruited along with 14 other giant tortoises for a captive breeding programme on the Galápagos Islands, the volcanic archipelago hundreds of miles off the Ecuador coast.

At the time, this was almost the entirety of the endangered Chelonoidis hoodensis subspecies of tortoise. The animals, over time, had been driven to the brink of extinction, initially by humans who saw them as a food source, and later by rats, pigs and dogs who preyed on them.

RODRIGO BUENDIA via Getty Images