Actor Cameron Boyce, who grew up in the public eye starring in Disney Channel shows like “Jessie” and the “Descendants” franchise, died on Saturday at the age of 20, ABC News and CNN reported .

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the spokesperson told the network. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

A spokesperson for Boyce’s family told ABC News that the actor had died after suffering a seizure “which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Boyce appeared in his first feature film — “Mirrors,” starring Kiefer Sutherland — at the age of 9. He went on to appear in a variety of films and TV shows, including the Adam Sandler hit “Grown Ups” and the popular “Descendants” franchise.

Despite his youth, Boyce was “already a veteran to show business,” read his Disney Channel bio, which added the actor had been “dubbed an old soul by many who have encountered him.”

Boyce was also known for his humanitarian work, particularly his involvement with the Thirst Project, a non-profit aimed at tackling the global water crisis. In 2017, he raised more than $27,000 for the charity that went toward building wells in Swaziland.

Boyce’s death was mourned by shocked fans on social media on Sunday.