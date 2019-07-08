Disney Unveils First Look At 'Mulan' Live-Action Remake

“Mulan” is set to hit the big screen once again, this time in a live-action version.

On Sunday, Disney dropped its teaser for the remake of the 1998 animated film. It features Liu Yifei as the warrior heroine who, in disguise, joins the Chinese military to spare her father from serving.

The trailer is jam-packed with battle sequences showing an armor-clad Liu astride a galloping horse and, in another scene, thrusting a sword at her enemies. Filming was done on location in China and New Zealand, Deadline reported.

Among Liu’s co-stars are Jet Li as the emperor of China and Gong Li as a villainous witch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The role is an apparent departure from the original flick’s bad guy, Shan Yu, who led the Hun army invasion.

Niki Caro, the movie’s director, also directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” which was released in 2017.

“Mulan” will make its debut on March 27, 2020.