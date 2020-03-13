Disneyland To Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is shutting down beginning Saturday and continuing throughout the month as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic persists, Disney Parks announced Thursday afternoon.

The decision was made “in the best interest of our guests and employees,” the company said in a statement after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued an executive order in response to the public health crisis. Newsom removed the waiting period for unemployment and disability benefits for state residents who lose work as a result of the outbreak, and he gave the state the power to commandeer hotels and other facilities for patient treatment.

The closure of the company’s flagship theme park follows similar declarations from other tourist attractions and commercial offices across the US, as well as the cancellation of major events, including music festivals and sports events.