Divorce Is Contagious. Here's Why

Almost one in two marriages ends in divorce, according to statistics that we all probably know by now – but were you aware that your likelihood of getting divorced is higher when your friends and family’s marriages break up? This phenomenon of “divorce contagion” has been explored by scientists – one study found that you are 75% more likely to get divorced if you have a close friend who is also divorced. What’s more, people are 147% more likely to split if they have several divorced friends in their social network, compared to people who are married and hang out with mostly married friends. Even having a divorced brother or sister means you are 22% more likely to get divorced yourself, while having divorced co-workers increases your chances of splitting up with a partner by 50%.

Samantha*, 40, saw two of her closest friends each go through a relationship breakup – and within a year she too found herself calling time on her marriage. “It forced me to look at my own relationship and reassess what I really wanted,” she tells HuffPost UK. During that same year, Samantha discovered that her husband had had a short-lived affair with a female work colleague. But it wasn’t his infidelity that ended up being the reason for their subsequent divorce. It was her feelings about it. “I found out he had cheated on me,” she says. “And then I realised something: I didn’t really care.”

Samantha, who gave up a career in finance to look after their three children, said that hearing her friends talk about the intricacies of their marital problems forced her own relationship issues into the spotlight. “I knew I had to make a big change,” she says. “After I found out about the affair I kept thinking about how I should be feeling. I knew I should be angry and heartbroken. That’s what you always hear about people being cheated on. But I just wasn’t. “I was sad for the kids, and scared about the future, but I realised we’d been growing apart for a long time before anything happened.” She might not have been brave enough to leave her partner had she not witnessed her friends go through the very same thing and, crucially, come out the other side, Samantha says. “Seeing them survive something so big and so life-changing gave me the confidence to address the elephant in the room. I was too scared before. I ignored all the red flags. My friends helped me realise I didn’t have to.”

There’s far too much pressure put on women – or couples in general – to feel like they’ve failed if their marriage doesn’t work out.