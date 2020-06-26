Dixie Chicks Change Their Name To Simply 'The Chicks'

Coinciding with the release of their new song and video, “March March,” the group all of its social media pages to reflect the change, which comes amid a powerful new focus in the US on the legacy of the enslavement of Blacks and systematic racism.

Formed in 1989, Dixie Chicks took their name from the 1973 hit song and album by the rock band Little Feat. Dixie has long been the nickname for the southern states in America, born out of an 1859 minstrel song that included the refrain “Away, away, away down south in Dixie!” The song subsequently became the “de facto national anthem of the Confederacy during the Civil War,” according to History.com.

As of Thursday, The Chicks’ site greeted fans with the YouTube video for “March March” as well as the quote: “If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.”