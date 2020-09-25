Representative Adam Schiff urged Republicans working in the administration of President Donald Trump to walk away before it’s too late.

“This is a moment that I would say to any Republican of good conscience working in the administration: It is time for you to resign,” Schiff told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the November election, then attacked the voting process.

“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a peaceful ... there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation.”

Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said it’s clear what anyone with a conscience who works or has worked for Trump must do:

“If you have been debating about whether you can continue to serve the country by serving this president, you can’t. It is time to resign. And I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer.”