01/04/2020 7:50 AM AEDT

Doctor's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

The medical illustration shows the COVID-19 testing procedure in unnerving detail.

A doctor has shared an unnerving medical illustration showing how a coronavirus test is administered in a bid to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Dr. Jessica Peck, a clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, on Sunday tweeted an image showing “how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.”

“You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome,” Peck wrote.

Peck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

People who have been tested for the virus, which has sickened more than 164,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 3,100, attested to the unpleasantness of the test procedure. It involves a sterile swab inserted through the nostril and placed at the back of the patient’s nasal passage for several seconds.

Others, meanwhile, suggested the image was perfect motivation to continue social distancing and remaining at home:

