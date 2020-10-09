Dolly Parton's New Christmas Film Looks Even More Camp Than We Thought Possible

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Never has the phrase “camp as Christmas” been more appropriate than when it comes to these new photos from Dolly Parton’s upcoming Netflix film.

We’ve made no secret of our excitement for the country music legend’s forthcoming Christmas movie – and the fact it also stars Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis only sweetens the deal.

It was previously revealed that Christmas On The Square, a new Yuletide musical, will focus on Christine’s character, Regina Fuller, who wants to sell her father’s old land to a shopping mall developer.

However, Regina is eventually talked out of it by – you guessed it! – her guardian angel, played by Dolly.

Netflix has now unveiled new photos from the film, including a first look at Dolly in character as Christine’s guardian angel. Prepare yourself...