Dolly Parton Parody Puts Anti-Mask 'Karens' On Blast On 'Late Show'

‘Karens’ — most of whom aren’t actually named Karen — have been making a name for themselves by refusing to wear masks in public places. The label, usually reserved for white women exhibiting rude, obnoxious or privileged behaviour, has become even more commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on Wednesday figured the anti-mask Karens deserved their own song ― even if it’s borrowed from one by country legend Dolly Parton.

Watch these viral Karens get called out again in a spoof of “Jolene” below.