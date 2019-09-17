UK Foreign Secretary Says Law To Stop No-Deal Brexit Is 'Deeply Flawed'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the law passed by MPs designed to block a no-deal Brexit is “deeply flawed”, raising the prospect the government believes it can find a way to get around the legislation.

The so-called Benn Act demands the government ask the European Union (EU) to extend Article 50 if no deal has been reached by October 19.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not ask for an extension beyond October 31, “no ifs, no buts”.

Asked by BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Monday morning whether the prime minister would obey the law, Raab said: “The UK government is always going to behave lawfully, I think the suggestion otherwise is nonsense.

But he said the Benn Act was “deeply, deeply flawed” and that Brexit would happen at the end of next month “come what may”.

“The precise implications of the legislation need to be looked at very carefully,” he said.