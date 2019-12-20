'Don The Con, You're Fired!' Trump Gets A Blunt Message At His Own Rally

President Donald Trump got an unexpected message at his own rally on Wednesday night after protesters unfurled a banner as he was speaking.

“Don the Con, you’re fired!” said the banner unfurled at the event in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House voted to impeach the president.

Trump demanded that the protesters be removed, although he seemed to notice only one of them ― perhaps because she was giving him the double bird as she was escorted out.

Or, as Trump later called it, “a horrible gesture with the wrong finger.”

A second protester waved his hat as he left, but Trump appeared fixated on the woman.

“Get her out,” he said. “Get her out of here.”