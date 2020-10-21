Donald Trump Causes A Fuss Over Upcoming ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

President Donald Trump caused a fuss on Tuesday about his upcoming interview on “60 Minutes,” reportedly leaving the set early and then complaining about it online.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spent the day participating in the CBS show’s episode, which is set to air on Sunday, just over a week until the election. The episode is also expected to feature interviews with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

The president abruptly stopped his interview at the White House with the show’s star, Lesley Stahl, after he had become irritated with her line of questioning, two people familiar with the situation told The New York Times.

Trump reportedly spent more than 45 minutes filming with Stahl and her crew, but cut the interview short when the taping didn’t finish when aides had expected it to. The president then declined to participate in a “walk and talk” segment with Stahl and Pence, according to the Times.

Soon afterward, Trump tweeted a six-second video clip appearing to show Stahl at the White House post-interview. The president, who went maskless even when he had COVID-19, tweeted that Stahl was “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.”