Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have released their public schedules for Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday in the United States.

And the two are planning to mark the day very differently.

Trump’s schedule says ― as it has for weeks ― that he “will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

Biden’s schedule, on the other hand, notes Monday is a National Day of Service ― and as a result, the president-elect will be volunteering at the hunger-relief charity Philabundance in Philadelphia.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins placed them side-by-side for comparison: