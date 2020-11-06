“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump falsely claimed, adding without evidence that there had been “historical interference from big media, big money and big tech”.

Using the pomp of the White House briefing room as his backdrop, the US president made a series of statements – sometimes incomprehensible – as his chances of re-election were in peril.

Donald Trump faced an instant backlash after delivering a rambling address at the White House littered with lies about election fraud and winning the vote.

ABC Australia’s ABC reporter Michael Rowland said Trump made “dubious points” throughout his latest press conference and that his “heart really wasn’t in it”.

Major TV networks in Australia and abroad responded to Trump’s speech, with some in the US immediately cutting their coverage as Trump raised non-specific issues with postal voting. He referred to “a pipe burst”, “people are using binoculars” and “paper on all of the windows”.

“It reminded me of a rock group who has been on the scene for decades going up, hauling their weary backsides onto the stage, going through that set list of hits and memories, but their heart not being in it,” he said from Washington DC.

“Wrong cords, missing notes, and I really got the impression that Donald Trump’s heart really wasn’t in it, and deep in his heart he knows just where the final results are going.”

Meanwhile in the US, CNN’s Anderson Cooper likened Trump to “an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun”.

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over,” Cooper said.

“He just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”