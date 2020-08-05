Donald Trump has been criticised for being “wildly irresponsible” after he described the massive explosion that hit Beirut on Tuesday as an “attack” from “a bomb of some kind”, despite no clear evidence so far that the blast was intentional.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the US president contradicted Lebanese officials and said the blast “looks like a terrible attack”.

“The United States stands ready to assist Lebanon,” Trump said.

He said US military officials “seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

“It would seem like it, based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was,” Trump continued.

“This was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event.”