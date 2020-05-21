President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been dumped into “The Shining” in Jim Carrey’s latest artwork.

The actor-artist depicted the leaders as the twins from the iconic horror movie in the illustration, which he shared Sunday on Twitter. He also called out their fumbled responses to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the US and the UK with the highest death tolls in the world.

More than 93,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, while in the UK the pandemic has claimed more than 35,000 lives.

“Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable,” Carrey wrote in his tweet, adding, “REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!” in reference to the chilling “MURDER!” plotline from the film.