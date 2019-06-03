The wheels of Air Force One hadn’t even touched the ground at Stansted when Donald Trump announced his connection to the UK’s mobile network by... you guessed it, slagging off Sadiq Khan.

Not content with comments he made last night about the London Mayor, the president repeated them and for good measure called him a “stone cold loser” as well.

In two tweets, he wrote: “Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom.

“He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......”