Donald Trump Calls Justin Trudeau 'Two-Faced' After World Leaders Appear To Mock Him

US President Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau “two-faced” on Wednesday over comments the Canadian Prime Minister appeared to have made about him at a NATO summit in Britain the day before.

Trudeau was filmed at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening describing how surprised US officials appeared to be by Trump’s performance at an earlier news conference.

The conversation, which involved Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, was recorded on video and snippets were audible.

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson asked Macron.

“...It was like a 40-minute press conference,” Trudeau said. “Yeah, yeah, yeah! Forty minutes.”