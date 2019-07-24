Donald Trump Calls Lawmakers 'Racist' After His Own Racist Attacks On Them

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that four congresswomen, all people of colour ― Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, known colloquially as “the Squad” ― are “a very Racist group of troublemakers.” The hypocritical tweet comes after a week of Trump’s own repeated , racist comments about the congresswomen.

The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!

After calling them “young, inexperienced, and not very smart,” Trump accused the women of pulling the “once great Democrat Party” further to the left. He said they were against humanitarian aid at the border ― although three of the four lawmakers actually testified before Congress about the unhealthy conditions in detention centres and advocated for better treatment of migrants.

He also brought up the Squad’s calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, a position that Ocasio-Cortez said is “really not that radical” in a tweet earlier this month. She said that at the time DHS was established, lawmakers had concerns that the agency could be “a ticking time bomb” leading to the erosion of civil liberties and abuses of power.

Trump’s statements were retweeted by the official White House Twitter account: