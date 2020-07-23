Trump Has 'Amazing' New Boast About Passing His 'Difficult' Cognitive Test

US President Donald Trump once again bragged about passing a cognitive test, then went into detail about how he amazed his doctors by remembering five words in order.

Experts say the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test is supposed to be easy, as it is not a measure of intelligence but rather a way to look for signs of cognitive impairment.

But Trump on Sunday told Chris Wallace on Fox News that the test gets “very hard,” and he made a similar claim to Fox News’ Dr Marc Siegel in an interview that aired Wednesday night.

“The first questions are very easy,” he said. “The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question.”