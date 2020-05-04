See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump dramatically raised his predictions for the eventual death toll from the coronavirus pandemic within the United States, saying up to 100,000 people could die from the disease. That figure is a sharp uptick from the president’s comments just last month when he said he believed around 60,000 people would die from the virus. Despite the shift, Trump said his response to the outbreak in the United States — where more than 1.1 million people have been infected — had been “successful” and said without his intervention more than a million people could have died.

TRUMP: "In terms of death, Bret, we're at the lower level -- the lowest level predicted. And we might not even hit that. It might be lower that. And ... sadly that's all we can do." (Trump suggested in late Feb. that coronavirus would go away on its own with 0 Americans dying.) pic.twitter.com/JzMhQmIrjp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2020

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people,” Trump said during a town hall event with Fox News on Sunday. “That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person over this.” The president did acknowledge that he had previously predicted a lower number, saying the estimates had “gone up.” “I used to say 65,000 and now I’m saying 80 or 90, and it goes up and it goes up rapidly,’ Trump said. “But it’s still going to be, no matter how you look at it, at the very lower end of the plane.” He continued: “In terms of death … we’re at the lower level, the lowest level predicted. And we might not even hit that. It might be lower. And ... sadly that’s all we can do.”