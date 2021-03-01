Trump Speaks At CPAC In First Appearance Since Leaving White House

Former President Donald Trump spoke Sunday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in his first appearance since leaving the White House in January. Trump — who remains the face of the Republican Party, despite losing the 2020 election — took the stage at CPAC in Florida as a crowd of supporters wearing Make America Great Again hats chanted the former president’s name. “Do you miss me yet?” Trump started, before telling the audience that he’s going to “continue to fight right by your side.” “I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” he said. “Our security and identity is at stake. No matter how much the DC special interests will silence us, let there be no doubt we will be victorious and be stronger and greater than ever before.”

"There has never been a journey so successful," Trump says of his presidency to begin his CPAC speech, despite the fact he was defeated and left office last month pic.twitter.com/D7ONVxrLCx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

Trump also said that his administration “stopped the child smugglers,” tipping his hat to his supporters who are QAnon followers and believe, among many other far-fetched lies, that Democrats are trafficking children. He then repeated some of the racist lines he repeated throughout his campaigns and his presidency, calling Latinos who migrate to the country via the U.S.-Mexico border are “dangerous, dangerous predators” and COVID-19 the “China virus,” an especially egregious epithet as hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen to unprecedented levels. Trump also bashed President Joe Biden, who is about a month into his tenure. “We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how left they would go,” he said.

JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Sunday. His speech was full of familiar lies about the election.