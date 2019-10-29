Trump Publicly Revels In Death And Spectacle: 'Boom Boom Boom!'

Former US President Barack Obama told the nation that the US military had killed Osama bin Laden in a somber address, invoking the memory of 9/11, unity and the nation’s founding ideals.

“Let us remember that we can do these things not just because of wealth or power, but because of who we are: one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” said Obama, ending his speech on May 2, 2011.

In contrast, US President Donald Trump announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with a score-settling speech on Sunday morning, gloating and mocking the former ISIS leader.

“He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place,” Trump said in his final line (also once again demonstrating that he knows nothing about dogs).

Trump’s giddiness at taking down “bad guys” stands in stark contrast to the tone taken by other presidents. A reality show leader who focuses on us vs. them, winning and losing, he has presented other key events in much the same way ― no matter how tasteless it may seem to revel in death.

Trump has fully bought into traditional displays of masculinity and machismo and consistently tried to compensate for the fact that he never served in the military and dodged service in Vietnam. He surrounded himself with military generals for a time, claimed that he would have been “a good general” and threw himself a giant military parade to demonstrate strength and might.