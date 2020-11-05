Despite President Donald Trump’s brazen negligence in handling the coronavirus, the president actually performed better this year than he did in 2016 in counties with high COVID-19 death rates, according to an internal analysis from Reuters.

The report, which included results from 139 counties in 19 different states, found that Trump made a 4% jump in votes ― increasing from 50.1% in 2016 to 54.1% in 2020 ― in areas highly impacted by the coronavirus.

Trump also won the majority of votes in states with the highest COVID-19 death rates, including Florida and Texas. Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a big Trump supporter, Florida has yet to issue a statewide mask mandate since COVID-19 hit the US in March; a trickle-down effect from the president who has consistently undermined the effectiveness of mask-wearing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

More than 230,000 Americans and over 1 million people worldwide died of COVID-19. Many American voters supported the president anyway.

“The president has spent months minimizing the virus and the pain of the loved ones of the more than 230,000 Americans taken by COVID-19. It’s no surprise that the deception paid off,” said Andrea Mulcahy, a Florida resident whose husband, Tim, died of COVID-19 in July at only 52 years old.

“It’s also heartbreaking that more Americans don’t understand the horror that so many of their neighbors have lived and continue to live,” added Mulcahy, who is a member of COVID Survivors for Change, a nonpartisan nationwide community of people who have been impacted by coronavirus.

It’s worth noting that people in these areas may have been susceptible to COVID-19 because they listened to the Trump administration. Many Trump supporters do not wear masks or believe COVID-19 is as severe as it really is, in part, due to the administration’s consistent downplaying of the virus.