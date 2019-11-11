Donald Trump Endorsed A 'Maga Challenge' And The Results Are Erm... Interesting

The rapping talents of Donald Trump supporters has been thrust into the spotlight after the president endorsed a viral campaign called the ‘MAGA Challenge’. On Friday, Trump retweeted a video from a fan named Bryson Gray in which he rapped – with some skill – about all the reasons he loves his Commander-in-Chief but can’t stand “liberals”.

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

Bryson also called on the president’s supporters to rap over his beat and “make liberals cry”. Trump even announced it would become an official competition of sorts and the winner would be invited to the White House. But since the hashtag #MagaChallenge received the presidential endorsement, the standard of the entries has been mixed to say the least. If you only watch one, then make it this entry in which a young Trump fan sings about ending vaccinations in schools and “warriors of God” who don’t like Greta Thunberg.

The real #MAGACHALLENGE is making it through this 45 second video without losing your mind. pic.twitter.com/5ilkVCOIK2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 9, 2019

Another entry comes from musician James McCoy Taylor who claims he’s lost over 70,000 followers since recording this little ditty.

Mr. President,



Please accept my #MAGACHALLENGE submission.



I’ve lost over 70K followers since coming out with this song but GAINED support from true friends and true patriots.



Thank you for Making America Great Again and let’s #KAG in 2020 !!! @realDonaldTrump



Please RT! pic.twitter.com/Vpgjfq4F4p — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) November 8, 2019

Then there’s Matty.

There’s even an appearance from a couple of Brits.

british qanon version https://t.co/rwtmlHGNlk — Aric Toler (@AricToler) November 8, 2019

And if you still haven’t had your fill then someone has helpfully collected many of the videos and put them in one handy video.