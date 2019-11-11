Donald Trump Endorsed A 'Maga Challenge' And The Results Are Erm... Interesting

The rapping talents of Donald Trump supporters has been thrust into the spotlight after the president endorsed a viral campaign called the ‘MAGA Challenge’.
On Friday, Trump retweeted a video from a fan named Bryson Gray in which he rapped – with some skill – about all the reasons he loves his Commander-in-Chief but can’t stand “liberals”.
Bryson also called on the president’s supporters to rap over his beat and “make liberals cry”.
Trump even announced it would become an official competition of sorts and the winner would be invited to the White House.
But since the hashtag #MagaChallenge received the presidential endorsement, the standard of the entries has been mixed to say the least.
If you only watch one, then make it this entry in which a young Trump fan sings about ending vaccinations in schools and “warriors of God” who don’t like Greta Thunberg.
Another entry comes from musician James McCoy Taylor who claims he’s lost over 70,000 followers since recording this little ditty.
Then there’s Matty.
There’s even an appearance from a couple of Brits.
And if you still haven’t had your fill then someone has helpfully collected many of the videos and put them in one handy video.
Meanwhile, Trump has insisted he has not been damaged by impeachment evidence detailing efforts by him and his administration to pressure Ukraine to publicly investigate his political rivals.
Speaking to reporters as he left on a campaign trip to Atlanta, the president said he was “not concerned about anything” that has been disclosed so far.
“It seems that nobody has any first-hand knowledge,” he said, adding: “Every one of those people cancelled themselves out.”
His comments came a day after the release of an impeachment inquiry transcript in which career State Department official George Kent said Mr Trump wanted to hear just three words from the Ukraine president in their July phone call: Investigations, Biden, Clinton, PA Media reports.
Kent told investigators that was his understanding of what Mr Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to say to unlock US military aid, as relayed to the official by others, including those in direct contact with the president.