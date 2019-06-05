Donald Trump Explains ‘Nasty' Meghan Markle Comments, But Basically Calls Her ‘Nasty’ Again

Donald Trump has attempted to clear up reports he called Meghan Markle “nasty” by essentially repeating the accusation.

In an interview for Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan asked the president to clarify comments he made in an interview with The Sun in which he was told the Duchess of Sussex once said he was “misogynistic” and “divisive”.

Trump had told the paper: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

When asked by Morgan to explain the comments, Trump said: “They said some of the things that she said and It’s actually on tape. And I said: ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty;’.

“I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

When pressed again by Morgan to clarify what he said, Trump added: “She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”