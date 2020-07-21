Trump Now Says Face Masks Are Patriotic But Twitter Users Aren't Impressed

It’s been more than four months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the US and President Donald Trump is finally advocating that Americans wear face masks.

Trump’s handlers praised him profusely after he donned a face mask on July 11 while touring Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. On Monday, the president tweeted a photo of himself wearing a face mask.

The accompanying tweet was an odd mix of sensible medical advice (wear a mask) and xenophobic dog whistle (referring to the coronavirus as “the Invisible Chinese Virus”).

Oh, and he referred to himself as “your favorite President”: