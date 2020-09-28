Trump’s Massive Hairstyling Bill Revealed In NYT Bombshell Tax Report

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The New York Times’s explosive report on US President Donald Trump’s years of alleged tax avoidance also exposed another secret: the cost of his coif.

The Times says Trump’s unmistakable hairdo is a five-figure affair.

The newspaper reports that when Trump hosted “The Apprentice,” he wrote off $70,000 in hairstyling costs; and that nine Trump entities have written off payments of close to $95,000 for “a favorite hair and makeup artist of Ivanka Trump.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was slammed in right-wing media over a haircut last year, noted that those same conservatives are silent over the president’s massive styling bill.

And she called them out for it: