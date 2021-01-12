Donald Trump Impeachment Article Introduced By Democrats

Democrats in the US have introduced an article of impeachment against ﻿president Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection”.

If successful it would make Trump the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

Trump is accused of inciting insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters overpowered police, broke through security lines and rampaged through the Capitol last week in protest of the formalisation of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the siege.

The violence came directly after Trump encouraged a crowd of supporters in DC to take action and repeated baseless claims of election fraud.