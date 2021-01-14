What happens next?

Now the House, the lower chamber of Congress, has voted to impeach, the Article of Impeachment moves to the (for now) Republican-controlled Senate where Trump will face a trial. Senators will act as jurors who would ultimately vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump.

A misconception about impeachment is that it refers to the removal of a president from office. In fact, impeachment refers only to the House of bringing charges that a president engaged in “high crimes or misdemeanours”. One suggestion is that the over-arching aim is to ensure Trump never holds political office again – and that he cannot run for president again in four years.

In the House, a simple majority of its 435 members approved bringing charges – or articles of impeachment. But in the Senate, or the upper chamber, the constitution requires a two-thirds vote to convict. This is where the first attempt to punish Trump – over allegations he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election – failed. Just one Republican, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, voted in favour action.

What happened during the first impeachment?

In 2019, Trump attempted to blackmail the president of Ukraine into fabricating a corruption investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, whom Trump feared would be his most formidable presidential opponent, by withholding congressionally approved military aid.

The House impeached him for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December 2019. But the Senate acquitted Trump on both counts in February 2020, falling well short of the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him and remove him from office.

Why has Trump been impeached this time?