“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she continued, committing to vote for impeachment.

There’s general acceptance from Democrats and Republicans that Trump didn’t do enough to stop the attack on the Capitol, and that he certainly didn’t do enough in time. But Democrats believe it went much further than that.

House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi said Trump was a “clear and present danger to the nation.”

“The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country,” she said. “He must go.”

Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff called the attack “the most dangerous moment for our democracy in a century.”

And Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler noted that the president spent months spreading lies about voter fraud and had convinced his supporters that accepting the outcome of the election posed an “existential threat to their families and freedom.”

He also referred to the words that Trump said in a rally speech on January 6, the day of the attack:

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said.

“We will stop the steal,” Trump said.

“We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen,” Trump said.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump said.

But it’s unlikely Trump will be removed before noon on January 20, when Biden takes office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has informed Senate Democrats that he will not consent to convening an emergency session to consider impeachment. That means the process is likely to drag into the early days of the Biden administration and prevent the Senate from confirming Biden’s Cabinet in a timely manner.

There is, however, some question about where McConnell stands on the impeachment resolution. A New York Times report on Tuesday said McConnell was “pleased” that Democrats were impeaching Trump.

McConnell sent a note to Republican senators on Wednesday, saying, “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote [on impeachment charges], and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”

The impeachment legislation includes a disqualification from further office if the Senate actually convicts Trump, which would clear him out of the 2024 GOP primary field and potentially allow Republicans to turn the page on his presidency.

If Wednesday is any indication, however, shaking Trump from the Republican Party will be a long, uphill battle.

Republicans were still clamoring for floor time to get on the record in support of Trump, making statements about “sore losers” and “double standards” and a host of other red meat, culture war grievances.

In fact, due to increased security threats, the House has installed metal detectors outside the floor. But dozens of Republicans have refused to actually go through the magnetometers ― or they’ve just set it off by walking through and blown past the cops.