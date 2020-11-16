Donald Trump’s penchant for calling other people “losers” was turned back on him by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”
The Comedy Central program tweeted a montage Friday of old clips in which the outgoing president attacked others as “a total loser,” “a stone-cold loser” and more.
“The Daily Show” noted Trump’s 2020 election defeat with its caption, writing:
“Once more, with feeling: Donald Trump is officially...”
Check out the video here:
