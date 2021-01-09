Donald Trump Is Disappearing From The Internet

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has weaponised social media to spread fear, incite violence and sow disinformation without penalty. As he reimagined how a head of state could engage with an electorate, bypassing communications flacks and disregarding platforms’ content rules, tech executives regularly looked the other way.

But this week — one of his last in office — Trump’s reign of impunity suddenly came to an end. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch and Shopify all barred him from using their services, at least temporarily. It’s unclear how long he’ll remain offline; his access to most of the platforms is restricted indefinitely. He has returned to Twitter following an unprecedented 12-hour suspension to finally concede defeat, but if he breaks the rules again, Twitter warned, he’ll be gone for good.

On Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s congressional confirmation, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, violently clashing with police and forcing their way inside. Radicalised into believing their mad king’s false and tireless claim that the election was “stolen” from him, the mob smashed windows, scaled walls, ransacked legislators’ offices, set up gallows and waved Confederate flags while hunting for members of Congress, who sheltered in place. Five people died, including a law enforcement officer who was reportedly bludgeoned in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Trump posted a video to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube amid the chaos in which he urged peace while simultaneously repeating his conspiracy theory of electoral fraud.

“Go home, we love you, you’re very special,” he told the rioters, later adding: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

Inside Silicon Valley, Trump’s sanction of violence was the final straw.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post Thursday morning, upon announcing an indefinite block on Trump’s account.

Twitch, the online video streaming platform which also hit Trump with an indefinite suspension, issued a statement using the same term to describe the violence: “shocking.”

But the desecration of the Capitol was hardly shocking to anyone who has paid attention to Trump’s reelection playbook. It was the culmination of hate, polarisation and delusion that he has openly fomented on social media for years — and to an extraordinary degree since his loss in November — with minimal moderation.

For months online, the president’s stream of unfounded and debunked conspiracy theories about voter fraud and his calls to “stop the steal” have seeded outrage in his army of “patriots” across the country, mobilizing them in a deeply misguided quest for justice. Wednesday’s violence was the boiling point, and it was a long time coming.

For social media CEOs to act surprised is risibly disingenuous. Insurrectionists had openlyplotted online to occupy the Capitol in Trump’s honour, without interference from the platforms they used. Facebook has since introduced policies to remove posts encouraging further turmoil; Reddit on Friday banned r/donaldtrump, an unofficial pro-Trump subreddit, for inciting violence.