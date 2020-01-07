Donald Trump Jr Under Fire For Decorating AR-15 With Hillary Clinton Cartoon

Donald Trump Jr﻿ is coming under fire for an Instagram photo that shows an assault-style rifle decorated with a caricature of Hillary Clinton behind bars. The president’s son posted pics of the elaborately decorated AR-15 on Saturday with the caption, “Nice day at the range.”

Here’s a closer look at the magazine, which shows the former Democratic presidential nominee behind bars ― an apparent reference to the “Lock her up” chant Trump’s father and his followers like to shout at rallies.

Instagram Donald Trump Jr. rifle

The weapon, made by Texas-based Rare Breed Firearms, is called the Crusader. It also features an image of a Christian solder’s helmet and the Jerusalem cross, a symbol associated with the medieval wars between Christian and Muslim soldiers. Although many of Trump Jr’s followers liked the jailed Clinton decoration, many people on Twitter fired off very cutting remarks.

Why doesn't he just ask his doctor if Viagra is right for him? — SuzanneCitere🐝 (@SuzanneCitere) January 6, 2020

Don Jr. is so sure @HillaryClinton is going to visit his dad in prison he had it printed on his gun mag. Dude, she won't visit. pic.twitter.com/rX5xJ3mLaZ — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2020

Some had questions. Lots of questions.

Is Donald Trump Jr doing OK? pic.twitter.com/ymsYUk6olm — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 6, 2020

Hey tough guy @DonaldJTrumpJr, instead of trying to intimidate a woman, why don’t you enlist in the Military so you can fight in your dad’s war against Iran. https://t.co/ur3gVSnteR — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 6, 2020

Many other people wondered the same thing, despite a Trump family history of ﻿unwillingness to serve in the military.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr Hey Junior, is this the first step in your enlisting to fight your daddy’s war?



PLEASE be the first with their boots on the ground. Lead the attack from the front for change. Show us how it’s done, big guy.



Or are hereditary bone spurs keeping you on the bench? pic.twitter.com/UF4idxL04m — (((Neil Kaplan))) (@NeKap) January 6, 2020

The good news is that - based on @DonaldJTrumpJr’s Instagram - he’s going to be the first one to enlist. pic.twitter.com/iSSoSkLbxi — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 5, 2020

One man noted a chilling aspect to the Clinton caricature.

Don Jr posted photos of himself brandishing a modified assault rifle with CRUSADER etched on it, lower receiver modelled after a medieval Crusader hemet & mag printed with Hillary's face.

Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik pic.twitter.com/hLdgUAL7au — Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 6, 2020

One person shot down the way the gun was decorated, comparing to “wearing suspenders and a fedora” with a KKK robe.

Aesthetically, this AR is a disaster. The Ren-Faire white supremacy of the mag well clashes with the cartoonish conspiracy theorism of the mag. It's like wearing suspenders and a fedora with you Klan robe, too much. — Donald Dagon (@DonaldDagon) January 6, 2020