CNN Fact-Checker Checks Donald Trump Jr. With Actual Facts

Donald Trump Jr. attempted to own CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale on Tuesday, but the truth is, he failed because of the facts.

It all started when President Donald Trump’s eldest son retweeted a tweet criticizing Dale for comments he made in The Atlantic about how he will approach his job when Joe Biden becomes president.

In the article, Dale said fact-checking Biden “will not be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job,” mainly because the president-elect doesn’t lie nearly as often as Trump does.

Don Jr. interpreted it differently.