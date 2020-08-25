Donald Trump Jr.’s Loch Ness Monster Dig Has People Defending Nessie

Some of Donald Trump Jr.’s critics on Twitter have a message for him after an unusual speech on Monday night: Leave the Loch Ness monster out of this.

The son of US President Donald Trump name-checked the mythological beast during his speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp,” he declared. “For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.”

The reference caused “Loch Ness” to trend on Twitter, where Trump’s critics didn’t appreciate him politicising the famous cryptid, which is notorious for hiding from everyone, no matter what their politics: