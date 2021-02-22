Vox journalist Aaron Rupar commented that the rant from the former president’s son, in his typical cranked up rhetoric, made the message look and sound like an “extremist video posted from a bunker of an undisclosed location.”

Donald Trump Jr﻿ rocketed even further off the rails in a Twitter video aimed at teachers unions Saturday — in front of a wall of guns.

This looks and sounds like an extremist video posted from a bunker of undisclosed location pic.twitter.com/LNWmiUN96I

Trump Jr. bashed teachers whom he accused have “prevented schools from opening” because they don’t want to return to class unvaccinated or without proper safety protocols in place and risk their lives. “The teachers unions are out of control & are destroying our kid’s futures!” he noted in a caption with the video.

His argument was difficult to follow. He first intoned “follow the science” — which would support vaccinations and careful health measures to protect those exposed to group situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as teaching classrooms of children.

Trump Jr. is apparently part of a growing trend among right-wingers who include guns with their images. Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) last week posed in front of AR-15-style firearms at her home during a virtual House committee hearing.

Gun nerds on Twitter couldn’t agree on the type of firearms on the wall behind Trump. Some were convinced they were flashy, custom-made pistols or even target pistols altered with telescopic sights perhaps to make them appear more menacing. In any case, critics viewed the guns as a deliberately threatening message.