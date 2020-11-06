Donald Trump Jr. is not happy with how the election vote count is going and expects his dad to do something about it.

On Thursday, the president’s eldest son posted a tweet demanding that his pop “go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long.”

Like many of the tweets being posted by the president and brother Eric Trump these days, Twitter immediately tagged Donald Jr.’s post as potentially misleading.