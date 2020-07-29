Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account Partially Suspended Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Twitter has partially suspended the account of Donald Trump Jr., the US president’s eldest son, because he shared a viral video containing misinformation about the coronavirus.

Trump’s account will have limited functionality for 12 hours after Trump violated the platform’s rules, Twitter said in a statement Tuesday.

According to a screenshot shared by Trump’s spokesperson, Andrew Surabian, Twitter sent Trump a notice that the company had “temporarily limited” some of his “account features.”

“It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-Hydroxychloroquine narrative,” Surabian said in a statement.

Many public health officials — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — have said there’s no evidence to suggest hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 due to a risk of heart rhythm problems.