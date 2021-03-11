Donald Trump Jr’s Attempt To Stay Relevant With Meghan Markle Commentary Backfires

Donald Trump Jr declared he “actually couldn’t care less” about the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But ex-President Donald Trump’s eldest son then delivered an almost eight-minute diatribe against the Duchess of Sussex, leaving many people on Twitter asking why someone so uninterested was bothering.

In the latest hot take video that Trump Jr. shared to Rumble this week, the so-called business executive admitted he’d not even watched the lengthy sit-down chat because it’s “not worth the time.”