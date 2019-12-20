NEWS
Donald Trump Jr's Old Impeachment Tweet Hasn't Aged Well

"Well, this is awkward," one person replied to a Twitter post the president's son wrote in 2016.

An old tweet that Donald Trump Jr﻿ once posted about impeachment is coming back to haunt him.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted this mocking message to the Clintons during the 2016 presidential campaign:

Trump Jr. had hit back with the reference to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton after then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said half of his father’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables.”

The House voted Wednesday night to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal and Trump Jr.’s three-year-old post was soon resurfaced by dozens of tweeters keen to call him out:

