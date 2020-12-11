POLITICS
11/12/2020 7:57 PM AEDT

Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Radicle' Typo Has Twitter Users In Stitches

"Your dad taught you to spell, didn’t he?" one Twitter user mocked President Donald Trump's son.

Like father, like son.

President Donald Trump is well known for a Twitter typo or ten and Donald Trump Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps Thursday with a doozie.

Trump Jr. wrote “radical” as “radicle” while attacking Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in this tweet:

It’s not the first time Trump Jr. has spelled the word wrong:

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “radicle” as “the lower part of the axis of a plant embryo or seedling” ― presumably not what Trump Jr. meant.

Twitter users predictably went to town on the president’s eldest son with other dictionary definitions and more:

