Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Radicle' Typo Has Twitter Users In Stitches

Like father, like son. President Donald Trump is well known for a Twitter typo or ten and Donald Trump Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps Thursday with a doozie. Trump Jr. wrote “radical” as “radicle” while attacking Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in this tweet:

Yikes!!! Watch out Georgia. You could end up with the two most radicle left senators in America if you don’t step up asap!!! #ga#gasenhttps://t.co/owFqxoqBN2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2020

It’s not the first time Trump Jr. has spelled the word wrong:

“I don’t see anyone walking into a voting booth on November 3 & voting to give up 20-30% of their income by voting for Joe Biden’s radicle tax plans. I don’t see anyone voting to get rig of US Oil & Gas and watch gas & heating prices skyrocket”



Blue collar friend in MT yesterday — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2020

Biden wants to “transform” America to CHOP.

Open your eyes people. The radicle left runs the party and they couldn’t be more clear with their intentions. https://t.co/jZgypSRVRv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2020

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “radicle” as “the lower part of the axis of a plant embryo or seedling” ― presumably not what Trump Jr. meant. Twitter users predictably went to town on the president’s eldest son with other dictionary definitions and more:

rad·i·cle

/ˈradək(ə)l/

Learn to pronounce

noun

BOTANY

the part of a plant embryo that develops into the primary root. — Jon Bailey (@jonkentbailey) December 10, 2020

radical... bro. spelling really does count. I know its really snowflaky and lib tardy to use stuff like spelling and grammar but... once you get off the blow everything gets better, even spelling — RonBubby (@RonaldS47737595) December 10, 2020

LOLOL, you really can't spell radical. This is like the fourth time you've done this. — Blue Patriot in TX (@BlueTsunami5) December 10, 2020

Are they like Jellicle cats? Radicle Senators? If so, count me in!!!! — Amlaw00 (@amlaw00) December 10, 2020

Yikes!! Even with spell check you can't spell — KeithYupYupYup (@roguefox413) December 10, 2020

Radicle?

Your dad taught you to spell, didn’t he? — Marc Howard (@Exhausted_dad) December 10, 2020

Radicle is like a really cool icicle. pic.twitter.com/6oiuUmUDxI — derek miller (@derekmillertv) December 10, 2020

