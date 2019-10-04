Donald Trump has said he wants Ukraine and China to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son – openly advocating an action that triggered a Democratic impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the US president was asked what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to do after a whistleblower complaint exposed his efforts to have the country launch an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter.

“I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said.

Trump also said he believed China should launch a probe of the Bidens, alluding to unproven allegations he and his lawyer have made about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.

The president said: “And by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Trump is the target of an impeachment investigation after making such a request to Ukraine.