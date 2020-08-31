Donald Trump Lashes Out At His Niece During Yet Another Twitter Rampage

President Donald Trump finally let loose Saturday on his niece Mary Trump for her harshly critical book about him, calling her “unstable.”

He also blasted Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward and former national security adviser John Bolton, who both spilled — or will spill — damning details about him in books.

Trump tweeted that only books that make him look bad have a chance at being published.

He called Bolton a “dumb warmonger” in an attack tweet. The worst he could call Woodward was a “social pretender” with nothing good to say.

But Trump was particularly vicious about his niece. He said she was “rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life” and was “never even liked by her own ... grandfather.”