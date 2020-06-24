POLITICS
24/06/2020 8:33 AM AEST

Donald Trump Makes 'Hustory' With Latest Weird Twitter Typo

Twitter users taunted the president over his gaffe.

History — or should that be “hustory”? — repeated itself on President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed Monday.

The president added to his long list of spelling mistakes on the platform with this post:

Twitter users were quick to mock Trump over his latest online gaffe:

