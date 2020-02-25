Donald Trump Mangles Name Of India's Most Beloved Cricketer At Rally During State Visit

Donald Trump mangled his pronunciation of India’s most beloved cricketer in a series of stumbles on the first day of his state visit to the country.

The US president was addressing more than 100,000 people at the start of a 36-hour visit to the country, when he spoke about India’s love of the game in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

But in referencing Sachin Tendulkar, who racked up 100 centuries in Tests and One Day Internationals for India before retiring in 2013, Trump mispronounced the Little Master’s first name.